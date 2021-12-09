Kevin Durant is as good as ever on the hardwood, entering Thursday night leading the NBA at 28.4 points per game. So with the game of basketball effectively mastered, Durant set his sights on a new sport Thursday.

Durant joined former Giants quarterback Eli Manning during an episode of the YouTube show The Eli Manning Show released Thursday. Durant joined the program with his business partner Rich Kleiman, sitting down with Manning and former New York offensive lineman Shaun O'Hara for a wide-ranging discussion. After the conversation was over, it was time for Durant to take his talents to the gridiron.

Durant and Manning added one more activity following their completed pass for a touchdown. The two future Hall of Famers squared off in a game of pop-a-shot, which Durant promptly won, 40–38. Perhaps Manning can suit up for the Nets if Brooklyn needs some extra depth in the postseason.

Durant seemed to enjoy the visit with Manning, though he isn't sporting a Giants jersey anytime soon. He made sure to make his allegiance clear with a tweet Thursday afternoon.

