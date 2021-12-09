Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kevin Durant Catches First Career Touchdown Off Eli Manning Pass

Author:

Kevin Durant is as good as ever on the hardwood, entering Thursday night leading the NBA at 28.4 points per game. So with the game of basketball effectively mastered, Durant set his sights on a new sport Thursday. 

Durant joined former Giants quarterback Eli Manning during an episode of the YouTube show The Eli Manning Show released Thursday. Durant joined the program with his business partner Rich Kleiman, sitting down with Manning and former New York offensive lineman Shaun O'Hara for a wide-ranging discussion. After the conversation was over, it was time for Durant to take his talents to the gridiron. 

Durant and Manning added one more activity following their completed pass for a touchdown. The two future Hall of Famers squared off in a game of pop-a-shot, which Durant promptly won, 40–38. Perhaps Manning can suit up for the Nets if Brooklyn needs some extra depth in the postseason. 

SI Recommends

Durant seemed to enjoy the visit with Manning, though he isn't sporting a Giants jersey anytime soon. He made sure to make his allegiance clear with a tweet Thursday afternoon.

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future With the Blazers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Bulls Rise in the East
Who Is to Blame for the Lakers' Struggles?
Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

YOU MAY LIKE

Georgia football fans wearing spiked shoulder pads.
Extra Mustard

Georgia Fans Channel OSU Tradition, Cross Out 'M's on Campus

They're adopting a tradition made famous on Ohio State's campus.

Jaylen Warren runs the football for Oklahoma State
College Football

Oklahoma State AD Unsure About Bedlam Series' Future

This would be unfortunate for fans of this rivalry.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with coach Mike McCarthy.
Extra Mustard

Dak Prescott Backs Up Mike McCarthy's Win Guarantee

Dallas's coach made a very bold declaration ahead of Cowboys-WFT.

WNBA logo on a Spalding basketball
WNBA

WNBA Releases 2022 Schedule Ahead of 26th Season

The '22 WNBA season will kick off on May 6 as the Sky host the Sparks.

Alabama beat Ohio State for the national championship in January 2021. How soon will the College Football Playoff field expand?
Play
College Football

No One Can Agree on a College Football Playoff Expansion Plan

Leaders from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Notre Dame can’t decide on how to expand the Playoff.

Oct 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman signals to his players in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Marcus Freeman Responds to 'Player's Coach' Label

He cleared up that narrative for Notre Dame fans.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle
NBA

Carlisle Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Pacers Cancel Practice

Both the Pacers and Raptors canceled practice Thursday.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard runs vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Tony Pollard Discusses Injury, Status for Cowboys-WFT

He suffered a foot injury during Dallas's win against New Orleans.