In November, longtime sportswriter Cecil Hurt died at the age of 62. He covered Alabama sports for the Tuscaloosa News for nearly four decades.

A memorial service to honor Hurt was held this Wednesday. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was among those in attendance.

Finebaum delivered a powerful speech at Christ Episcopal Church.

"Somehow, I get the impression and feeling that Cecil Hurt would not be happy to look around this church right now," Finebaum said. "I think he would be displeased to see his countless friends and colleagues, over the last two weeks, moping in sadness and sorrow. He would be embarrassed by the endless words that have been written about his greatness. He would be mortified to have seen the special section put out by the Tuscaloosa News. I can see him now peering over the top of his reading glasses, saying nothing but really saying it all."

"But of all the compliments and statements uttered, the one that resonates the most and has been the most accurate was that he was one of the most influential and powerful people in his field, yet one of the nicest. He wanted to help everyone, especially those younger and less fortunate."

Finebaum then finished his speech with a powerful statement about Hurt's legacy.

"Though I hope he will forgive me for saying he was the most important and influential journalist who has ever covered the University of Alabama,” Finebaum said. “He was also the best. He was an institution beloved by all, and there's simply no substitute for that.”

Hurt began his career as an Alabama beat writer in 1982. He was promoted to the newspaper’s sports editor in 1989.

When Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne first found out about Hurt's passing, he said "He was one of a kind."

