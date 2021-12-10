Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
John Harbaugh Takes Dig at Michigan Media After Brother Wins Coach of the Year Honor

Author:

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was clearly proud of his brother Jim Harbaugh after the Michigan coach was named the 2021 Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year on Friday. 

While talking with reporters on Jim's accomplishment, John took a shot at reporters in the Michigan media who doubted what the Wolverines could do as a team, something he says Jim would never do.

"I'm really happy for him [Jim] and the whole staff and players," John said. "To be the coach of the year in college football... after being written off by so many, is a good feeling.

"He's always been a great coach, For all of those that want to pile on, especially some of the local media there [Michigan], there you have it, back in your face...that's how I look at it... he would never say that but I'll say it."

Jim, 57, became the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first coach in the Big Ten to win it since former Penn State coach Joe Paterno did in 2005. 

In earning the recognition, Jim beat out Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell—who finished in second place—followed by Baylor's Dave Aranda at third and Michigan State's Mel Tucker in fourth. 

The Wolverines finished the regular season at No. 2 in final College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan defeated Iowa 42–3 in the Big Ten Championship game, earning a spot in the CFP for the first time in program history. 

