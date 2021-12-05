Skip to main content
Complete College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed

Author:

The College Football Playoff matchups were released on Sunday with No. 1 Alabama set to take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan set to play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. 

Both games will take place on Dec. 31. 

In being named to the top four, Cincinnati became the first team from a Group of 5 conference to be named to the Playoff. 

Notre Dame was the first team out of the field, finishing at No. 5. Ohio State ended up at No. 6.

SI Recommends

Here's a look at how the entire rankings played out: 

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Baylor
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. BYU
  14. Oregon
  15. Iowa
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Wake Forest
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Houston
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Louisiana
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas A&M

The complete college football bowl schedule has also been released.

