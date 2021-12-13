1. It’s totally understandable that NFL commentators would fawn over Aaron Rodgers while calling one his games.

The future Hall of Famer is having a tremendous season on the field, throwing 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions while leading the Packers to a 10–3 record.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, however, decided to heap praise on Rodgers last night for something that had nothing to do with the quarterback’s on-the-field play.

During the second quarter of Green Bay's game against the Bears, Collinsworth said, “He doesn’t care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular, this year, be more honest about everything? You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

My guess is that Collinsworth was referring to the offseason drama between Rodgers and the Packers and Rodgers voicing his frustrations with the organization. I have to believe that Collinsworth must have just forgotten about that whole thing when Rodgers was asked whether he was vaccinated and he said he was “immunized.”

Fans watching the game, though, certainly did not forget about Rodgers’s wordplay when it came to his vaccination status. They also had plenty to say about Collinsworth's overall praise of Rodgers throughout the game.

As a You viewer, this was my personal favorite reaction.

2. Urban Meyer seems like a totally broken man, but don't feel bad for him. 1) He doesn't deserve you to feel bad for him, and 2) Fox will bring him back to its college football pregame show next year. But let's recap Meyer's Sunday.

This was his handshake with Titans coach Mike Vrabel after Tennessee beat Jacksonville 20–0.

This was Meyer's answer to a question about the poor play of his offensive line.

This was Meyer reacting to leaks in the organization about members of the Jaguars being fed up with his style.

3. Rex Ryan went there while discussing Aaron Rodgers's toe on Get Up this morning.

4. This was a great moment for Dick Vitale last night as the legendary broadcaster continues to work while also undergoing treatments for lymphoma.

5. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is like all of us when it comes to watching new LSU coach Brian Kelly try to dance.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Taylor Swift's 32nd birthday, so this is a good time to remember the time The Rock did the honors on Shake It Off.

