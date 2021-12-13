Skip to main content
Stanford Steve on Bad Beats, Betting & More | SI Media Podcast
Stanford Steve on Bad Beats, Betting & More | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

Cris Collinsworth: ‘Have You Seen a Guy Be More Honest Than Aaron Rodgers?’ TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:

1. It’s totally understandable that NFL commentators would fawn over Aaron Rodgers while calling one his games.

The future Hall of Famer is having a tremendous season on the field, throwing 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions while leading the Packers to a 10–3 record.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, however, decided to heap praise on Rodgers last night for something that had nothing to do with the quarterback’s on-the-field play.

During the second quarter of Green Bay's game against the Bears, Collinsworth said, “He doesn’t care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular, this year, be more honest about everything? You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

My guess is that Collinsworth was referring to the offseason drama between Rodgers and the Packers and Rodgers voicing his frustrations with the organization. I have to believe that Collinsworth must have just forgotten about that whole thing when Rodgers was asked whether he was vaccinated and he said he was “immunized.”

Fans watching the game, though, certainly did not forget about Rodgers’s wordplay when it came to his vaccination status. They also had plenty to say about Collinsworth's overall praise of Rodgers throughout the game.

As a You viewer, this was my personal favorite reaction.

2. Urban Meyer seems like a totally broken man, but don't feel bad for him. 1) He doesn't deserve you to feel bad for him, and 2) Fox will bring him back to its college football pregame show next year. But let's recap Meyer's Sunday.

This was his handshake with Titans coach Mike Vrabel after Tennessee beat Jacksonville 20–0.

This was Meyer's answer to a question about the poor play of his offensive line.

This was Meyer reacting to leaks in the organization about members of the Jaguars being fed up with his style.

3. Rex Ryan went there while discussing Aaron Rodgers's toe on Get Up this morning.

4. This was a great moment for Dick Vitale last night as the legendary broadcaster continues to work while also undergoing treatments for lymphoma.

5. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is like all of us when it comes to watching new LSU coach Brian Kelly try to dance.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN's Stanford Steve. If you are into sports betting, this podcast is for you.

Stanford Steve discusses his role on the Scott Van Pelt–hosted edition of SportsCenter and the duo's popular weekly "Bad Beats" segment. Steve explains how they put it together, issues they run into and the biggest challenge in making the segment entertaining.

Steve also gives us his personal worst "Bad Beat" of 2021 and the worst overall "Bad Beat" of 2021, weighs in on the gambling explosion and popularity of sports betting and shares his betting advice for the Georgia-Michigan and Cincinnati-Alabama College Football Playoff games.

The podcast closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York discuss whether NFL television rules analysts actually add anything to a broadcast, how this week's ManningCast fared by cutting one guest, how a Christmas tree enhances the NFL viewing experience, Fox's upcoming John Madden documentary and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Taylor Swift's 32nd birthday, so this is a good time to remember the time The Rock did the honors on Shake It Off.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

