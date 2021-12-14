1. The latest episode of Man in the Arena, the ESPN+ docuseries on Tom Brady, covers the Patriots’ 21–17 loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

If you’ll recall, after the game Gisele Bündchen was famously caught on camera saying, “My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

The clip went viral.

Tom and Gisele opened up about the incident on Man in the Arena, with Brady revealing a pretty funny reaction.

Bündchen explained what happened near the locker room area after the New England loss, saying, “So now we have to walk to the freakin’ elevator. And these guys who probably had a few drinks as well were like, ‘Your husband sucks, and Eli Manning owns your husband. He’s old. He’s gotta retire. Just tell him to go home and cry like a baby.’

That’s when Gisele reacted with her line.

“We got back to the hotel,” recalled Brady, “and I remember laying in bed because I didn’t sleep that night either and I was just laying in bed and she said, ‘I just wanna let you know I said something.’

“[Brady] said, ‘You can’t say THAT!’”

Bundchen then added, “I thought I was mild on what I said. It’s true. How can he do everything? He can’t catch and throw the ball at the same time. That’s just the fact.

“I knew how hurt he was gonna be. And you don’t want someone saying that about your husband. That’s a no. A no situation. Don’t do that.”

Bundchen also addressed the fact that everyone assumed her comment was about wide receiver Wes Welker.

“The next morning when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart,” she said. “Are you kidding me? That’s like the hardest-working guy I know on that team.”

Welker didn’t take the comment personally, saying, “I know where her heart is. I know who she is. I almost agreed with her at the time. I was more mad at myself.”

One observation about Man in the Arena, five episodes in: The episodes about playoff or Super Bowl losses are more compelling than the episodes that center on Patriots wins.

2. Speaking of Brady, as I’ve said a million times in 2021, his rise as an outstanding content creator this year is just fascinating, as proven once again with this video he posted Monday.

3. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will once again make the shift from college football to the NFL during the last week of the regular season, when they call one of the two Saturday games in Week 18 for ESPN. Fowler and Herbstreit were excellent calling an NFL game last season, so this was a no-brainer for ESPN.

4. The over/under in Monday night’s Rams-Cardinals game was 51, and ESPN’s Steve Levy managed to give those with a wager on the total a little shout out when it was 30–20 late in the fourth quarter.

5. I've written before that it's been wonderful to follow J.R. Smith’s return to college as he's taken us inside his journey via social media. So it was especially great to see this tweet from J.R. this morning.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN’s Stanford Steve. If you are into sports betting, this podcast is for you.

Stanford Steve discusses his role on the Scott Van Pelt–hosted edition of SportsCenter and the duo’s popular weekly “Bad Beats" segment. Steve explains how they put it together, issues they run into and the biggest challenge in making the segment entertaining.

Steve also gives us his personal worst "Bad Beat” of 2021 and the worst overall "Bad Beat" of 2021, weighs in on the gambling explosion and popularity of sports betting and shares his betting advice for the Georgia-Michigan and Cincinnati-Alabama College Football Playoff games.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York discuss whether NFL television rules analysts actually add anything to a broadcast, how this week's ManningCast fared by cutting one guest, how a Christmas tree enhances the NFL viewing experience, Fox's upcoming John Madden documentary and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets is still a funny bit, and a new edition dropped Monday night.

