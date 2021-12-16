Urban Meyer was fired by the Jaguars on Thursday, following public allegations by former Jags kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him during a preseason practice after missed kicks during a game. The allegations are the latest in a lengthy string of controversies surrounding Meyer in his first and, to this point, only NFL season.

Meyer's daughter Gigi took to Instagram to defend her father, and push back on the idea that he is a “bully,” one of the major takeaways from Lambo's statements to

“We already know who wins in the end,” Meyer said in her first Instagram Story on the matter, kicking off a lengthy set of posts.

”The spirit of the enemy is in full force battle mode in this world & in people. This is war. But like I said... We all know who wins in the end,” she said, adding prayer and cross emojis.

“The enemy (aka the world) REALLY doesn't wanna see good people win. & you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person‘ or not based on what you see in the media (a super reliable source of info as we know. Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person. & the world hates any platform we have, so he's going to create chaos to destroy it. Little does he know he's making it stronger it's not over. Keep watching.”

Meyer went on to post numerous photos of Meyer hugging players throughout his career, posting “What a ‘bully,’” along with a quote about Meyer loving his players. She added photos of her father at her wedding, with one of his grandchildren, as well as a family photo from after Ohio State's 2014 national championship win, and other moments where he supported family members.

“Always spoke about the power of LOVE & FAMILY with his platform. Never once cared about the money he made & his fame,” she continued. “The enemy wants us to crumble & crawl into a hole. But I think you just released the Kraken in me. This isn't about people's opinions. I don't care. But when there's lies & ppl full on after my family... Then I have a problem & I won't stay quiet.

“Anyone in their right mind knows the truth. We're just the minority. Thank you all so so so much for your love & support. Stick together. This is war.”

She finished her story with a Bible excerpt, and a message from a friend, which was also posted to her main Instagram profile.

Lambo said that he chose to publicize his accusations, which were made to the team the day after the alleged kick occurred, after reading that Meyer had berated his staff, calling them “losers” last week.

“That’s the reason I wanted to talk about this,” Lambo said. “There’s been a lot of turnovers, but those are still my people. Some of those dudes are my dudes, and the staff members I have grown into amazing relationships with over the last five seasons. He threatened all of them for speaking the truth. And that’s a bully, and people need to speak up against bullies.”

Urban Meyer was 2–11 with the Jaguars before being fired.

