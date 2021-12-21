Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Uniform Matchup Is Making Game Tough to Watch

Author:

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, played on the blue turf at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium, tends to be one of the more unique games on the bowl slate from year to year. After Tuesday’s game between Kent State and Wyoming, the bowl may want to make sure that at least one of its two participants are wearing white moving forward.

For today’s game, Kent State is wearing all gold uniforms with navy blue accents. Wyoming is in its brown jerseys and gold pants that are almost identical to Kent State’s. 

Throw in the blue turf, which makes every game look at least a bit weird, and the brown, blue, and yellow Potato Bowl logo at midfield, and the matchup is basically an aesthetic nightmare.

Somewhat incredibly, this isn’t even the first time that the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has had basically this exact issue.

Wyoming played in the game back in 2017, facing a different yellow jerseyed MAC opponent: Central Michigan. For those who think today’s game looks familiar, this may be why:

Wyoming won that game convincingly, 37–14. Tuesday’s edition of the game has gone in the other direction, at least so far, though we have a competitive one.

Kent State leads 24–21 at halftime. 

The Golden Flashes have 299 total yards to just 144 for the Cowboys, with Dustin Crum throwing for 120 yards and a touchdown, and the combination of Marquez Cooper and Bryan Bradford accounting for 174 of the team’s 179 yards on the ground.

Wyoming, meanwhile, has just 25 passing yards on the day, but quarterback Levi Williams has six rushes for 69 yards and two touchdowns, with one going for 50 yards.

ESPN has coverage of the game.

