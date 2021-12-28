The Chiefs didn't have a vintage start to the season, losing four of its first seven games. But over the past several weeks, few, if any, NFL teams have looked as dominant during Kansas City's eight-game win streak, as the team has built an average margin of victory of 20.2 points over that span. Sunday's 36–10 win against the Steelers gave the Chiefs their sixth straight AFC West title.

Brittany Matthews, fiancée of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sent a message on Sunday to those who doubted the team after a slow start.

The trajectory of the Chiefs season has tracked closely to Mahomes's play.

Through the Packers game, Mahomes averaged over 281 yards per game, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 65.2% of his throws for a relatively pedestrian seven yards per attempt.

In the seven games since: 253.7 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions, a completion rate of 67.7%, and 8.2 yards per attempt.

The Chiefs look to keep it rolling on Sunday, with a game at one of the AFC's other hot teams: the Bengals.

Kickoff in Cincinnati is at 1 p.m. ET.

