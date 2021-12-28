Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes's Fiancée to Chiefs Doubters: ‘Playoffs Here We Come’

Author:

The Chiefs didn't have a vintage start to the season, losing four of its first seven games. But over the past several weeks, few, if any, NFL teams have looked as dominant during Kansas City's eight-game win streak, as the team has built an average margin of victory of 20.2 points over that span. Sunday's 36–10 win against the Steelers gave the Chiefs their sixth straight AFC West title. 

Brittany Matthews, fiancée of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sent a message on Sunday to those who doubted the team after a slow start.

The trajectory of the Chiefs season has tracked closely to Mahomes's play. 

Through the Packers game, Mahomes averaged over 281 yards per game, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 65.2% of his throws for a relatively pedestrian seven yards per attempt.

SI Recommends

In the seven games since: 253.7 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions, a completion rate of 67.7%, and 8.2 yards per attempt. 

The Chiefs look to keep it rolling on Sunday, with a game at one of the AFC's other hot teams: the Bengals. 

Kickoff in Cincinnati is at 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Kansas City Chiefs, head over to Arrowhead Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

carson-wentz-covid
NFL

Colts Place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 List

The Colts are scheduled to fight for their playoff lives on Sunday.

NFL logo
NFL

Report: NFL to Shorten Quarantine Time to Five Days

The CDC announced that asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 would only need to quarantine for five days.

Zion Williamson during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day.
Podcasts

Open Floor: Redrafting the 2019 NBA Lottery!

A Christmas Day recap, plus an NBA redraft: Who are you taking first in 2019?

Tom Cruise waves from the Royal box during the men s final on Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Extra Mustard

Tom Cruise Has Surprise Gift for Buckeyes Band

The Ohio State marching band's reaction was caught on video.

sec logo
College Football

SEC Football Starts ’21 Bowl Season With Three Losses

The Power 5 conference has suffered three losses against Group of Five schools.

cfp trophy
Play
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete Dates, Times, Scores

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.

Chip Kelly and UCLA football players on the sideline.
College Football

Tuesday’s UCLA vs. NC State Holiday Bowl Is Off

The game, set for a Tuesday night kickoff, is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bruins program.

Jerry Jones signs an autograph.
NFL

Jerry Jones Jokingly Says He Wants to Keep Washington's Benches on Sideline

Dallas blew out Washington on Sunday, despite the Football Team bringing in their benches.