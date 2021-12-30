Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The most highly-anticipated moment of the college football season arrived on Thursday afternoon.

No, we're not talking about Alabama's matchup against Cincinnati, nor Michigan's battle vs. Georgia. Instead, the bowl season's marquee event featured South Carolina coach Shane Beamer along with a decidedly-controversial condiment.

Beamer was doused in mayonnaise as part of the celebration following the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday. Beamer participated in the new tradition (if you can call it that) as part of a pact between he and North Carolina coach Mack Brown, with both coaches agreeing to receive the Mayo Bath if their team pulled off a victory. Beamer also scored a $10,000 donation to the charity of his choice with the win.

Let's hope South Carolina's 38-21 win was worth the uncomfortable bath for Beamer.

It wasn't exactly perfect execution by the Duke's staff, who hit Beamer in the head with the mayonnaise-filled bucket before the liquid finally fell out. Beamer seemed to be in good spirits despite the bump, laughing his way through the, well, unique celebration.

The Gamecocks finished 7–6 in Beamer's first season with the program. Perhaps South Carolina can celebrate a more prestigious bowl victory in 2022 with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler under center.

More College Football Coverage: