South Carolina coach Shane Beamer took the mayonnaise bath like a champ on Thursday after his team beat North Carolina, 38–21, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. But not everyone seemed to be a fan.

As the mayo bath approached (to the glee of most college football fans), CBS Sports’s Dennis Dodd tweeted, “My God, we’ve reached the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming. When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here.” It has since been deleted, but not before Beamer saw and responded to it.

“What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you ‘cover’ @dennisdoddcbs …Praying for you,” the Gamecocks coach wrote. “I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert ‘analysis’ Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy”

There was plenty of anticipation leading up to the final whistle of Thursday’s game. Fans expected to see a mayo bath rather than the typical Gatorade drenching after the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Bowl last season, but were disappointed when Wisconsin players dumped a Duke's Mayo container filled with the energy drink on coach Paul Chryst instead.

Then, the brand announced earlier this month that it would donate $10,000 to the winning team’s charity of choice if the coach agreed to the iconic, buzzworthy bath. Both Beamer and UNC’s Mack Brown agreed to the uncomfortable wager, which came after a Gatorade shower for the South Carolina coach.

More College Football Coverage: