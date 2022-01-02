Arkansas Trolls Penn State on Twitter After Outback Bowl Win

There is perhaps no purer union of sport and technology like college football and Twitter. The two are unceasing bundles of chaos that never fail to provide entertainment all yearlong, and there’s no time of the calendar more action-packed than bowl season. As 2022 unfolds, it took little time for college football Twitter to shine once more.

New Year’s Day began with Arkansas handing Penn State a 24–10 beatdown in the Outback Bowl, rushing for 353 yards and holding the Nittany Lions scoreless in the second half. After the Razorbacks delivered the knockout punch, the Hogs’ social media team went to work with its own signature performance:

This work of art is a callback to a now-infamous tweet from Penn State’s account last February, which celebrated a Penn State player appearing in “every Super Bowl (wait for it) except for five since 1967.”

Every day, somebody tweets something foolish, and every day, they are ridiculed for it. At least in the college football space, few bad tweets have exhibited so much staying power as the Penn State-Super Bowl tweet has. If the Outback Bowl is any indication, expect to see more callbacks to this tweet for years to come—especially a month from now for Super Bowl LVI.

