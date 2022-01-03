AP Poll Voter Accidentally Ranks Georgia at No. 4

While the Georgia football program is heading to the national title game, the men's basketball program hasn't had quite as much success in 2021–22. That didn't stop the program from receiving a vote at No. 4 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, though it appears to be a clear mistake by one voter.

Baylor leads the way in the new poll, followed by Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounding out the top five. Georgia finds itself in the "other receiving votes" category, finishing No. 30 in the voting.

The Bulldogs are having a rough season by any metric. The team lost its last game, at home against Gardner-Webb, 77–60. A week before that, it fell to East Tennessee State 86–84. George Mason and Wofford also have wins against Tom Crean's squad, which is 5–8, the worst record in the SEC.

Stephen Tsai of the Honolulu Star Advertiser slotted Georgia in at No. 4 in the poll, leading to the surprising ranking.

Tsai has not addressed the vote on Twitter at this time.

The mistake has been amended, and Georgia no longer has votes in an updated AP Poll. Tsai's vote has been switched to Gonzaga, explaining the mixup.

That hasn't stopped college hoops fans from having fun with this situation.

Georgia is back in action on Tuesday night with a home game against Texas A&M, followed by a road trip to No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more news on the Georgia Bulldogs, head over to Dawgs Daily.