Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

AP Poll Voter Accidentally Ranks Georgia at No. 4

Author:

While the Georgia football program is heading to the national title game, the men's basketball program hasn't had quite as much success in 2021–22. That didn't stop the program from receiving a vote at No. 4 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, though it appears to be a clear mistake by one voter.

Baylor leads the way in the new poll, followed by Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounding out the top five. Georgia finds itself in the "other receiving votes" category, finishing No. 30 in the voting.

The Bulldogs are having a rough season by any metric. The team lost its last game, at home against Gardner-Webb, 77–60. A week before that, it fell to East Tennessee State 86–84. George Mason and Wofford also have wins against Tom Crean's squad, which is 5–8, the worst record in the SEC.

Stephen Tsai of the Honolulu Star Advertiser slotted Georgia in at No. 4 in the poll, leading to the surprising ranking.

Tsai has not addressed the vote on Twitter at this time.

SI Recommends

The mistake has been amended, and Georgia no longer has votes in an updated AP Poll. Tsai's vote has been switched to Gonzaga, explaining the mixup.

That hasn't stopped college hoops fans from having fun with this situation.

Georgia is back in action on Tuesday night with a home game against Texas A&M, followed by a road trip to No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more news on the Georgia Bulldogs, head over to Dawgs Daily.

YOU MAY LIKE

Todd Bates speaks with another coach.
College Football

Report: Oklahoma Hiring Clemson Assistant Todd Bates as DC

Bates is reportedly joining Oklahoma as its new co-defensive coordinator.

saban1
College Football

Saban Offers Opinion on College Football Playoff Expansion

The Alabama coach was clear about what expansion would do to the sport.

bruce-arians-tampa-bay-buccaneers
NFL

Arians: AB Never Said He Was Injured Before Leaving Field

Arians: "[Brown] left the field and that was it."

Bruce Arians on the sideline.
NFL

Here's What Bruce Arians Told The Bucs Locker Room After Antonio Brown's Exit

The Buccaneers outscored the Jets 18–0 in the last 17 minutes of Sunday's win.

Steve Cherundolo is LAFC's new coach
Soccer

LAFC Hires U.S. Great Cherundolo as Manager

Cherundolo takes over for Bob Bradley and he joins after a run as manager of Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke
College Basketball

South Carolina Still No. 1 in AP Poll After First Loss

The Gamecocks were not punished by voters thanks to their overall body of work.

Canelo Álvarez (right) is Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fighter of the Year.
Boxing

Sports Illustrated’s Fighter of the Year Is…

One boxer stood above all in 2021.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) with the rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Suspend Wood, Porter One Game

Monday's suspensions come after Porter reportedly left the arena following an argument at halftime of Saturday's game.