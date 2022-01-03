After a big road win, No. 1 Baylor stayed atop the men's AP college basketball poll for the fourth consecutive week. The Bears knocked off then-No. 8 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday to open Big 12 play 1–0 and stay perfect on the season.

The rest of the top seven remained unchanged as well, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounding out the top five. The Bruins haven't played since Dec. 11 due to a COVID-19 pause, while the Blue Devils and Bulldogs have also dealt with virus impacts of late.

Auburn jumped into the top 10 after handing LSU its first loss of the season last week. The Tigers are now ninth, while the Cyclones dropped three spots to No. 11 after their loss to Baylor.

LSU dropped five spots to No. 21, while Seton Hall tumbled nine spots to No. 24 after back-to-back losses to Providence and Villanova.

Full top 25 (as of Jan. 3):

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Arizona

9. Auburn

10. Michigan State

11. Iowa State

12. Houston

13. Ohio State

14. Texas

15. Alabama

16. Kentucky

17. Providence

18. Tennessee

19. Villanova

20. Colorado State

21. LSU

22. Xavier

23. Wisconsin

24. Seton Hall

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2