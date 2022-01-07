Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Aaron Rodgers Weighs in on What Appears to be a Fake Rumor About Him, Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers seemed to debunk a rumor that had been floating around that he would threaten to boycott the Super Bowl if Green Bay made it, calling it “fake news.”

Sports analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text message from a source claiming the quarterback was prepared to do so. It read, “I’ve been told by multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to it to make a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the Big Game or next season if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules.

“One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He’s told [backup] Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he’s gotta make it first. But Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.”

SI Recommends

By the end of the segment, he and co-host Gregg Giannotti determined it was fake. However, that did not stop the rumor mill from taking off. 

Giannotti went on to tweet a clip from the segment with more context about the text message, and you can hear them say, “But we haven't reported it. I just let you read it.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Green Bay Packers, head over to Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

baltimore-ravens-tyler-huntley-credit
NFL

QB Tyler Huntley to Start for Ravens Against Steelers

Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game because of his ankle injury.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Why Bucs Waited Days to Release Antonio Brown

Coach Bruce Arians said his press conference on Sunday, “He is no longer a Buc, alright?” But, the wide receiver wasn't released until Thursday.

aaron rodgers (2)
NFL

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Will Start Against Lions on Sunday

Rodgers is only 23 yards shy of his 10th 4,000-yard season.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) misses on an alleyoop dunk attempt the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Play
Betting

Target Kansas and Seton Hall on Saturday, January 8th

The Jayhawks and Pirates are in action and offer sports bettors solid wagering opportunities on Saturday's Men College Basketball slate.

Antonio Brown sits on the Buccaneers bench.
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Records Wild Podcast After Release From Bucs

Minutes after his release became official, AB spent almost 90 minutes with the “Full Send Podcast.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban lifts the 2020 national championship trophy
Play
College Football

Why Have Southern Teams Dominated the CFP? Follow the Money, and History.

A look at why few programs outside of the South have proved they are able to do that at the highest level since the start of college football's modern era.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Asked If He Thinks He Has CTE

The former Tampa Bay wide receiver cited Vincent Jackson in his spiel, who was diagnosed with CTE but died from chronic alcohol use.

nfl-18th-game
NFL

The 17th Game, for the First Time

The impact of the longer NFL regular season on player safety, potential fan fatigue, the bottom line and, yes, the potential for an 18-game season.