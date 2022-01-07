Aaron Rodgers Weighs in on What Appears to be a Fake Rumor About Him, Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers seemed to debunk a rumor that had been floating around that he would threaten to boycott the Super Bowl if Green Bay made it, calling it “fake news.”

Sports analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text message from a source claiming the quarterback was prepared to do so. It read, “I’ve been told by multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to it to make a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the Big Game or next season if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules.

“One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He’s told [backup] Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he’s gotta make it first. But Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.”

By the end of the segment, he and co-host Gregg Giannotti determined it was fake. However, that did not stop the rumor mill from taking off.

Giannotti went on to tweet a clip from the segment with more context about the text message, and you can hear them say, “But we haven't reported it. I just let you read it.”

