The buzz surrounding Brent Venables has been nonstop since he was named as the Sooners new football coach after the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC.

Even after Bob Stoops gave his stamp of approval on the future of Oklahoma's program following the Sooners’ victory in the Alamo Bowl, Venables’s resume has still been on display.

Former Clemson defensive analyst Miguel Chavis—who joined Venables in Norman to serve as the Sooners defensive ends and outside linebackers coach—tweeted a picture of the production of Venables-led defenses since 2012 with an interesting caption.

“Men lie, women lie, numbers don't! We aren't leaving the defense in South Carolina baby,” Chavis tweeted.

But, Clemson did not back down and had something to say.

"Players make plays," the tweet said.

While these are mere social media exchanges at the moment, it will be interesting to see if the defense indeed stayed at Clemson or moved to Norman when the 2022 college football season begins.

More College Football Coverage: