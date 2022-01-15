Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Alabama Fan Refuses to Admit Georgia Is No. 1 Football Team in College Football

Georgia finally got over monumental hump and reached the pinnacle of the college football world on Monday. The Bulldogs defeated fellow SEC juggernaut Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Even after all the confetti fell inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Bulldogs basked in celebration, one Alabama fan on The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday was determined to remind people that the Bulldogs are still a tier below the Crimson Tide.

Get SI's Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Commemorative Issue

Or, at least he thinks so.

Meet Fred, the ultimate Alabama fan.

“When you have two 1,000 yard receivers off your ball team, they [Georgia] didn't beat a good ball team,” Fred told Finebaum. “If anybody from Georgia thinks they are No. 1, that horse.”

SI Recommends

Finebaum also asked the question of the hour.

"If Georgia is not the best team, who's the best team?" he asked. 

“Alabama,” Fred said. “How can Georgia take any kind of pride in a team with two 1,000 receivers gone,” he asked. “The only fair game that Alabama played with Georgia was the SEC championship. What did Alabama do to them then? They slaughtered them.”

Thankfully, the games are played by the skilled athletes on the field. Could Alabama have defeated Georgia in the national championship game had the Crimson Tide had both John Metchie III and Jameson Williams on the field for the big game? 

That's something that Alabama fans will mull over forever.

But for now, Fred and Crimson Tide fans will have to come to terms with the fact that the national championship trophy resides in Athens, Georgia.

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

jim-irsay-trial
Extra Mustard

Jim Irsay Apologizes for Team’s Failures in Bizarre Video

“I allowed doubt, fear and a lack of faith slip into our DNA. It will not stand.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Wild-Card Round Fantasy Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Steelers during this wild-card weekend.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores looks up at the scoreboard during a game
NFL

Texans Interview Brian Flores for Head Coaching Position

The former Dolphins head coach was fired on Monday after three seasons with Miami.

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic’s Appeal of Canceled Visa Moves to Higher Court

The judge ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday and scheduled a hearing for Sunday.

Chris Evert
Tennis

ESPN Analyst Chris Evert Shares Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Evert began her first of six rounds of chemotherapy this week.

GENERAL_StartSit_011222
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wild-Card Weekend

Ride Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to fantasy success in the first round of the playoffs.

Sep 22, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Melky Cabrera (53) receives high-fives in the dug out after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Miller Park.
MLB

Melky Cabrera Announces Retirement from MLB After 15 Seasons

Cabrera last played on a MLB field in 2019 with the Pirates before going on to spend two offseasons playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Dec 4, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at Moda Center. The Celtics won 145-117.
NBA

Report: CJ McCollum Will Return to Portland’s Lineup Against Magic

McCollum recovered from his lung injury on Dec. 23.