Jameson Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision Days After National Title Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams announced Thursday he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL draft. 

Williams earned All-SEC honors in 2021 after tallying a conference-best 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He joined Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal as Crimson Tide underclassmen to declare for the draft Thursday. 

“My brothers, we been thru it all, wish it could have ended differently but it's nothing up from here,” Williams wrote in his announcement on Instagram. “With all that being said, I am starting the next chapter and taking my talents to the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Monday's loss to Georgia in the national championship. He will undergo surgery “within the next week,” per ESPN's Alex Scarborough

Five Alabama wide receivers have been selected in the first round since 2018. Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith were both top-10 picks in the 2021 draft. 

For more Alabama Crimson Tide Coverage, head over to Bama Central.

