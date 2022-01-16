Casual NFL fans weren't the only ones left disappointed with the first wild-card game Sunday had to offer. Of course, casual NFL fans don't have the pleasure of airing their frustrations on national television.

For the majority of the Buccaneers-Eagles game on Fox, it was a dull affair. Tampa Bay was completely dominant until garbage time, winning 31-15 in a contest that was more of a blowout than the score indicated. Philadelphia didn't score its first points until the fourth quarter.

FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman didn't hide his annoyance with the game and appeared to hint he would much rather be calling the Cowboys-49ers game over on CBS.

“It's gonna be a great game,” Aikman said on the Cowboys-49ers matchup. “I mean, a really good game. I think there's a lot of people that'd like to be calling that game.”

Aikman has been calling games for Fox since retiring from the NFL over 20 years ago. He called Dallas home for his entire career where he won three Super Bowls and was selected to six Pro Bowls. The former quarterback clearly wanted to be in Arlington for the matchup.

