The Cowboys' 2021 season ended in ugly fashion on Sunday evening as a Dak Prescott quarterback draw marked the team's final play before the clock ran out in a 23–17 loss.

Prescott ran a designed run from the 49ers' 41-yard line with 14 seconds remaining, a play called despite Dallas having no timeouts remaining. Prescott slid at San Francisco's 24-yard line, but after a brief collision with an official, he was not able to spike the ball and run one final play. The blunder marked Dallas's latest bitter playoff defeat, one that will likely linger in north Texas for years to come.

Dallas's coaching staff drew plenty of criticism for its final play call of the season postgame. And the error appeared to be a shared responsibility. NFL reporter Mike Silver tweeted Sunday that the initial call for a run was given by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the call on the headset. Regardless of who ultimately holds culpability, it's likely no solace to Dallas fans on Monday morning.

The Cowboys now hold a 27-year Super Bowl drought following Sunday's loss. The 49ers will face the Packers on Saturday night in the divisional round, with kickoff from Lambeau Field slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

