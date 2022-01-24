There were countless highlights in the divisional round slug fest between the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday, but one in particular stuck out. It was a tackle, but by a wide receiver and he wasn't hitting someone on the other team.

During the fourth quarter, a fan ran onto the field and charged players before getting set at the line of scrimmage. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn't wait to find out if he wanted an autograph. Diggs lowered his shoulder and tackled the fan to the ground before security got a hold of him. You can see the video here.

The fan, who was wearing a Travis Kelce jersey, was promptly escorted off the field with a smile on his face. Unfortunately, it might have been the highlight of the night for Diggs. The Pro Bowl wideout finished the game with three catches for seven yards in a disappointing outing.

Buffalo went on to lose the game 42–36 via a walk-off touchdown catch by Kelce in overtime. Regardless if he was leveled or not, that fan, in all likelihood, is probably still smiling.

