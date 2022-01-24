Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Bills WR Stefon Diggs Levels Fan Who Ran Onto Field During Playoff Game

There were countless highlights in the divisional round slug fest between the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday, but one in particular stuck out. It was a tackle, but by a wide receiver and he wasn't hitting someone on the other team. 

During the fourth quarter, a fan ran onto the field and charged players before getting set at the line of scrimmage. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn't wait to find out if he wanted an autograph. Diggs lowered his shoulder and tackled the fan to the ground before security got a hold of him. You can see the video here

The fan, who was wearing a Travis Kelce jersey, was promptly escorted off the field with a smile on his face. Unfortunately, it might have been the highlight of the night for Diggs. The Pro Bowl wideout finished the game with three catches for seven yards in a disappointing outing.

SI Recommends

Buffalo went on to lose the game 42–36 via a walk-off touchdown catch by Kelce in overtime. Regardless if he was leveled or not, that fan, in all likelihood, is probably still smiling.  

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Bills news, head over to Bills Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

conf-semis-takeaways-3
NFL

NFL Playoffs Takeaways: That Was It. That Was the Best Game You’ll Ever See.

Plus, Matthew Stafford as he always was, the end for Brady? Legend of Deebo grows, an all-time special teams meltdown, Mike Vrabel can’t catch a break, and much more!

travis kelce (2)
NFL

Watch: Chiefs Advance on Walk-Off Touchdown by Travis Kelce

In a back-and-forth shootout, Kansas City came back from the brink to beat Buffalo in overtime on another heroic effort by Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

As It Happened: Chiefs End Instant Classic With Kelce's OT TD

Patrick Mahomes conducted a miraculous game-tying drive in regulation, then marched the Chiefs down the field in overtime for the walk-off touchdown.

Gabriel Davis catches a ball for the Bills against the Chiefs.
NFL

Davis Sets NFL Playoff Receiving Record in Loss to Chiefs

The wideout caught all of Josh Allen’s touchdown passes.

Jermaine-Burton-Georgia-Bulldogs
College Football

Georgia WR Jermaine Burton Transferring to Alabama

The Bulldogs’ receiver is on the move.

grayson allen
NBA

Bucks Issue Statement Supporting Grayson Allen Following Suspension

The guard was issued a one-game suspension following a flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso on Friday.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

AB Reacts to Bucs’ Heartbreaking Loss With Meme

Before the game, the former Tampa Bay wideout wished Tom Brady good luck.

Tom Brady before facing the Rams.
NFL

Tom Brady On Retirement: ‘We’ll Just Take It Day By Day’

The quarterback hasn’t decided if he’s going to play his 23rd season just yet.