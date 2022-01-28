Skip to main content
Ravens Congratulate Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on His NFL Retirement

When it comes to NFL football, Baltimore and Pittsburgh have a love-hate relationship as longtime AFC North rivals. Throughout the years, one grew to expect physical games between two teams that would often decide the winner of the division.

Since 2011, there have been eight times in which either the Ravens or Steelers have won the division, with Pittsburgh last winning it in the 2020 season. 

While the two teams engage in a heated rivalry when they take the field, Baltimore took a different tone on Thursday in congratulating Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his NFL retirement.

"Respect to an all-time rival," Ravens’ organization tweeted. 

Roethlisberger and the Steelers have won four of the last five games against the Ravens including a 16–13 win their season finale to punch a ticket into the AFC wild-card round of the playoffs.

Roethlisberger finished his career with an 19–11 record against Baltimore, which also includes two wins and one loss in the playoffs against the Ravens.

Before Pittsburgh’s game against Baltimore in its season finale, former Ravens star safety Ed Reed referred to Big Ben as a true competitor. 

“The dude was just a competitor, one of those ultimate competitors,” Reed said. “Big Ben always gave them a chance.”

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ravens legend Ray Lewis told FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd in 2018 that Roethlisberger was “one of the greatest warriors” that has ever played in the NFL.

“One thing about Ben is I don’t care how many times you hit him, and I don’t care how hard you hit him, he’s going to come right back the next play and you’re going to think he would never play again.“

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry will not be the same without Big Ben. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country

