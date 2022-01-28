Skip to main content
Najee Harris Names Three Quarterbacks He'd Like to See Replace Big Ben

It has barely been 24 hours since Ben Roethlisberger announced that he is retiring after an 18-season career, one that led the Steelers to storied heights but also featured some incredible lows on and off the field. But, in the nature of the business, there is one question at the tip of people's tongues: who will replace him as the Steelers quarterback? 

Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris was asked by CBS Sports who he wanted to be under center next season, and the young star mentioned three different quarterbacks, none of whom are actually on the team's current roster

“There’s names that pass my mind,” he said. “...Deshaun Watson’s always in there. Aaron Rodgers. Obviously I don’t know how far he is coming close to retirement, but he’s somebody I think, too. Even guys like, if we get Jimmy [Garoppolo]. I like him too.”

Out of the three quarterbacks, Watson did not play this season for the Texans as he faced 22 active civil lawsuits describing sexual harassment and sexual assault and reportedly 10 criminal complaints, Rodgers made headlines for his COVID-19 controversy and has been considering retirement and Garoppolo is still in contention for the Super Bowl as the 49ers face the Rams on Sunday. 

Although he is leading San Francisco to a possible title redemption, there is a chance that this season could be his last with the franchise as Trey Lance was drafted with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft last April. Instead of requesting a trade, Garoppolo stayed with the franchise. His stock has only increased since, and it is rumored that there will be “significant” trade interest for the quarterback, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show

Keep in mind: there are two quarterbacks currently on Pittsburgh's roster—fourth-year Mason Rudolph and third-year Dwayne Haskins. Haskins will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but many expect that he will return to the Steelers.

Roethlisberger's career yielded six Pro Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles, landing him as the Steelers' all-time leader in wins (165) and passing touchdowns (418).

Pittsburgh finished 9-7-1 in 2021 with Roethlisberger under center, reaching the playoffs for the 12th time with him at quarterback. 

For more Pittsburgh Steelers news, head over to All Steelers.

