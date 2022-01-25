Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Aaron Rodgers Discusses Timeline for Decision on Retirement, Remaining With Packers

During his weekly appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers discussed multiple topics, including his looming decision on whether or not he will retire, or seek to finish his NFL career elsewhere, saying that all options remain on the table.

Rodgers gave a rough timeline on when he expects to make his decision on his future, but he's not basing his decision just on him. 

“I think even sooner than that [March free agency],” Rodgers said when asked when he will make a decision. “I'd like to, again, be respectful of the organization. I think the most...one decision that will be will be obviously Davante [Adams] and his future with the team. There still is this thing called the franchise tag, which I don’t think 17 wants the franchise tag. No player ever wants the franchise tag. But that decision, I believe, is in February, so I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then.”

Packer wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to be a free agent but could be franchise tagged by the Packers. Ultimately, whether or not Rodgers has his favorite weapon could impact his decision.

SI Recommends

“I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but again, I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures,” he said. “And to drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys and that 100% will not happen.”

Players can't be franchise tagged until February and NFL free agency is scheduled to start on March 16. Rodgers will likely make a decision on his future by then. He also mentioned that he may make his announcement personally on the The Pat McAfee Show. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

A bucket of baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLB, MLBPA Agree to Raise Minimum Salaries in Latest Talks

The two sides met on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of discussions between the parties.

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

Brady Expresses Gratitude for Buccaneers Players, Fans

Tom Brady penned a heartfelt note after the Buccaneers were eliminated in the NFC divisional round.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Sean Payton Leaving Saints

With Sean Payton reportedly retiring, the Saints' offense will look different next season. That changes the team's fantasy outlook.

Cameroon-Stadium-Stampede
Soccer

Cameroon's Cup of Nations Takes a Tragic Turn

A stampede outside a Cameroon knockout-stage match killed eight, leaving a permanent blight on the competition and plenty searching for answers.

McDAAG Banner Asset
Play
College Basketball

McDonald’s All American Rosters Revealed

All 24 of the players named to this year’s roster were represented in the SI99.

Davante Adams walking off the field with the Packers.
NFL

Packers 'Hopeful' to Bring Back Davante Adams in 2022

Green Bay is dealing with uncertainty about both its star quarterback and wide receiver.

eli-apple-bengals
Extra Mustard

Apple Says He Hates Two Fan Bases of Two of His Former Teams

Some fans on Twitter decided to bring the receipts on Apple.

Sean Payton coaching for the Saints.
NFL

Report: Payton Stepping Away From Saints After 15 Seasons

The coach‘s tenure in New Orleans has come to an end.