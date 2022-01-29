The Cowboys’ chances for playing in Super Bowl LVI were cut short when there 49ers defeated Dallas 23–17 in the wild-card round. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the Rams’ chances of winning a Super Bowl this season.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday that he has a special connection with the Los Angeles franchise.

“There is such a romance to me for the Los Angeles Rams to be sitting there playing this championship game in that new stadium,” Jones said. “To turn around and potentially have them win and have the Super Bowl there ... they are about one mile from the little house that my parents lived when I was born.

“Got a lot of relatives out there. There is so much of me that would like to see that fairy tale. Here it is the first real big year that they've had because of the COVID thing to be operating in that NFL stadium... So, I am kind of rooting for them.”

Obviously, Jones would have loved for the Cowboys to be playing for a chance to win a championship. Since the Dallas’s elimination from the playoffs, Jones has been very vocal about the future of the franchise.

Jones, who was initially unsure about the future of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, recently provided comments that McCarthy was the coach for the franchise. Along with McCarthy, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains in place after having several interviews for head coaching opportunities around the league.

