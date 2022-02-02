Skip to main content
Gisele Bündchen Posts Heartfelt Instagram Note About Tom Brady’s Retirement

Gisele Bündchen took to social media on Wednesday as she penned a heartfelt note to her husband, Tom Brady, after his retirement from the NFL

Brady officially retired after 22 NFL seasons, turning in the most dominant career in NFL history. Brady tallied seven Super Bowl victories and three MVP awards in his career, and he retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520), and quarterback wins (243).

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” Bündchen wrote. “I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

“I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together. Bündchen has turned in her own impressive career over the last two decades, emerging as one of the highest-paid models in the world. 

