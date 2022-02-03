Former Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is currently preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft, and he‘s making headlines in the process.

Baldwin, who spent one season with the Wolverines after transferring from Jackson State, spoke with The Spun about his draft preparation and the team's mentality heading into the matchup with Ohio State this past November.

Baldwin didn’t mince words when describing the team’s confidence going into the rivalry game.

“We knew we were going to beat Ohio State,” Baldwin said. “We knew they weren't the same guys like they were in the past. The only people who were surprised were the ones who weren't in our facility.”

“We knew they didn't have the talent they've had in previous years. We just knew that we needed to stick together and run the ball. Sometimes, as a receiver, it's hard knowing you'll run the ball all game. But we blocked all game and made it happen.”

Michigan beat No. 6 Ohio State 42-27 in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27, which marked the first win for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Buckeyes in six tries. Michigan then advanced to the College Football Playoff before losing to Georgia.

