Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

The Most Ridiculous Scenes From the USMNT’s Win in Sub-Zero Temperatures

There are fair weather fans, and then at the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s everybody who was in attendance at Allianz Field on Wednesday night.

The U.S. men’s national team squared off against Honduras in a CONCACAF third round match for World Cup qualifying, earning a much-needed three points in a 3–0 victory. The Americans dominated possession and out-shot Honduras 16–2, but the story of the match had less to do with what happened on the field than with the conditions around it.

The game was played at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, with temperatures dipping below zero degrees. The U.S. viewed the frigid atmosphere as a competitive advantage coming into the game, and that certainly appeared to be the case after what were surely 90 agonizing minutes for all involved.

SI Recommends

The weather created a wild scene from before kickoff, with the TUDN USA crew conducting a little science experiment by soaking a T-shirt with water and revealing, just two minutes later, the results:

Most players on the field were able to help keep warm during the natural flow of the game, but that same opportunity is not always afforded to goalkeepers. So USMNT goalie Matt Turner opted to get a little extra cardio in during the game to help keep the blood flowing. Meanwhile, Honduras goalie Buba López actually had to receive IV treatment at halftime due to hypothermia, per Nico Cantor of CBS Sports.

The play of the U.S. made for an overall enjoyable night for the Americans and their supporters, in spite of the harsh weather. Check out the rest of the sub-zero hijinks below from a critical USMNT win.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

aew
Wrestling

Wrestler Pulled From AEW Event After Anti-Semitic Remarks Surface

AEW president Tony Khan called Brian Kendrick's comments, "abhorrent and offensive."

Walker-Zimmerman-USMNT-Honduras
Play
Soccer

USMNT Conquers the Cold, Honduras in Key WC Qualifier

The heat was on the U.S. to get a result in sub-zero conditions in Minnesota, and Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic delivered just that.

FILE -Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross during practice before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Play
NFL

Report: NFL to Investigate Flores‘s Allegations Against Dolphins

The former Miami coach alleged team owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season.

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a second quarter touchdown with head coach Bill Belichick against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Bill Belichick on Brady: ‘The Best Player in NFL History’

The longtime Pats coach released a statement on the seven-time Super Bowl champion after he announced his retirement on Tuesday.

kevin o'connell
NFL

Report: Vikings to Hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as Head Coach

With Jim Harbaugh sticking at Michigan, Minnesota is now reportedly set to move forward with the 36-year-old offensive guru.

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban ahead of a Texas A&M vs. Alabama game.
Play
College Football

Winners and Losers from National Signing Day 2022

So much for the 'boring' National Signing Day.

jim-harbaugh
College Football

Harbaugh Reportedly Tells Michigan He’ll Return For 2022 Season

The Wolverines coach flew out to interview with Minnesota on college football's National Signing Day, but decided to stay in Ann Arbor for the future.

brian-flores
Play
NFL

What If Black Coaches Just Turn Down Interviews?

Minority coaching candidates refusing suspected check-the-box interview requests. It will be part of the fallout from the Brian Flores lawsuit.