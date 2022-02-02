It's only fitting that it's Groundhog Day.

On two occasions in World Cup qualifying, the U.S. men's national team has entered the last game of a three-match window needing to win. Mathematically, it may not have been a must-win situation, but for all intents and purposes it was to prevent its qualifying campaign from entering the danger zone.

That happens again on Wednesday, when the U.S. plunges into the sub-zero temperatures of a winter night in Minnesota to take on a Honduras side that has already been eliminated from contention.

With a win, the U.S. would stay on course for Qatar, but anything less suddenly ramps up the degree of concern heading into the final qualifying window next month. That window includes road matches at Mexico and Costa Rica, two places the U.S. has never won a qualifier, so it's imperative that business be taken care of Wednesday night.

The U.S. won the reverse fixture in San Pedro Sula in September, coming back from a 1–0 deficit with four second-half goals. The 4–1 victory was spearheaded by Ricardo Pepi, who has been more of an afterthought this window but has gotten the start Wednesday as one of seven lineup changes for manager Gregg Berhalter.

Christian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson are all on the bench to start, while the U.S. is significantly shorthanded as well, with Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Chris Richards (foot) both ruled out with injuries. Their absences have forced Berhalter into some other lineup swaps, with Walker Zimmerman returning to the XI while midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Luca de la Torre get their first starts of the window in a tense environment at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the night:

Concacaf's World Cup qualifying Octagonal wraps up late next month, with the U.S. sandwiching trips to Mexico and Costa Rica with a home match vs. Panama in more balmy Orlando as the final steps on the road to Qatar.

