Oklahoma State’s student newspaper deserves a standing ovation for its expert trolling in Stillwater on Saturday.

With its men's basketball squad poised to face Oklahoma, the O’Colly printed a full-page image of the former Sooners football coach and new USC leader Lincoln Riley.

Riley’s final game at Oklahoma was a loss to the Cowboys, who went on to the Big 12 championship. Just a day later, he took the job with the Trojans, stunning not just the Sooners but the college football world.

And Riley is not the only Oklahoma star to leave this offseason. Quarterback Caleb Williams announced this week that he is transferring to USC.

Pour one out for Oklahoma fans, especially after the 64–55 loss to the Cowboys.

