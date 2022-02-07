Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Says Aaron Rodgers Should ‘Stay The Heck Away’ From AFC

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been shy about his uncertain future with the franchise. Despite an MVP-caliber season in Green Bay, there are still questions regarding whether Rodgers will return to the Packers for 2022

If Rodgers were to leave the Packers, there would be no shortage of suitors for the future Hall-of-Famer. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky offered a word of caution to Rodgers on Monday, noting the QB should “stay the heck away from the AFC.”

“As I sit here today, I don't think Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay. Actually I'd be shocked if Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay,” Orlovsky said. “I just think Aaron understands and believes the best path, or the most likely path for a Super Bowl is to stay right where he is in the NFC North, continue to win that division, and stay the heck away from the AFC.”

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers will heed Orlovsky’s advice in the coming months. If 2021 marked Rodgers’s last year in Green Bay, he leaves the franchise with four All-Pro selections, one Super Bowl and 449 career passing touchdowns. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers news, head to Packer Central.

