Auburn Releases Statement on Bryan Harsin’s Job Status

The uncertainty regarding Bryan Harsin’s future at Auburn continued Monday as the university released a statement regarding a review of his job status.

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” Auburn said in a statement. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

Harsin finished 6–7 in 2021, his first season with the Tigers. Auburn has seen five assistant coaches and nearly two dozen players leave the program this winter, including defensive coordinator Derek Mason. and offensive coordinator Austin Davis.

If fired without cause, Auburn would owe Harsin over $18 million in buyout money. No announcement regarding Harsin’s future has been made as of Monday afternoon.

