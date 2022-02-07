Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Deion Sanders Upset With Level of Competition During Pro Bowl

Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was not happy about the lack of competition during Sunday's Pro Bowl.

The AFC beat the NFC 41–35 in a contest that turned into a glorified game of two-hand touch. There were no big hits and limited actual tackling.

Sanders sounded off on Twitter about the lack of intensity during the exhibition.

SI Recommends

Nowadays it seems as if the Pro Bowl matters less than it ever has. The contest, which takes place the week before the Super Bowl, never includes players who are preparing to play in the league championship. And, it appears as if more and more players are opting out of it when selected, even if they aren't participating in the Super Bowl.

Add in the fact that those in it aren't competing as hard as they might otherwise and the recipe at times resembles a more watered-down product.

Deion seems to think the NFL's All-Star game has an identity problem, and many fans agree. Here were some of the best tweets about Pro Bowl Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

canada-roc
Olympics

Canada Women's Hockey, ROC Competed With Masks on

Both sides agreed to wear masks while waiting for the Russians' COVID-19 test results.

James Harden being guarded by Tyrese Maxey.
NBA

Report: Nets Brushed Off 76ers’ Interest in James Harden

Brooklyn's GM and Philly’s team president have reportedly had almost no direct communication with each other this year.

dCOVlasuperbowl_H
Play
NFL

The Long, Strange Relationship Between the Super Bowl and Hollywood

Deadly blimps, strange teams in odd uniforms (Rhinos vs. Thrashers!) and second careers on the silver screen.

ireen-wust
Olympics

Dutch Speedskater Wüst Breaks Olympic Mark Held By Phelps, Lewis

Ireen Wüst has medaled in every Olympics since the 2006 Turin Games.

usa-vs-canada-olympics-rivalry
Play
Olympics

For Married Pairs of Ex-Players, the U.S.–Canada Women’s Hockey Rivalry Is Uniquely Complicated

The Olympics stir up more than the ordinary border battle for the three couples of former American and Canadian athletes, who have bridged the divide to build lives together away from the ice.

1995-0129-Jerry-Rice-Super-Bowl-XXIX-001310699.jpg
Play
Fantasy

56 Super Bowl Fun Facts Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Plenty of Hall of Famers and a few one-game wonders have posted big fantasy numbers in the big game.

germany-silver-medal-olympics
Play
Olympics

Everything to Know for the Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament

Without NHL participation this year, here is how each country stacks up in Beijing.

max-parrot-slopestyle-gold
Olympics

After Cancer Comeback, Canada’s Max Parrot Captures Slopestyle Gold

Three years after his diagnosis and a dozen chemotherapy treatments, the 27-year-old nailed the biggest run of his career on a one-of-a-kind course to top the podium.