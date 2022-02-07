Deion Sanders Upset With Level of Competition During Pro Bowl

Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was not happy about the lack of competition during Sunday's Pro Bowl.

The AFC beat the NFC 41–35 in a contest that turned into a glorified game of two-hand touch. There were no big hits and limited actual tackling.

Sanders sounded off on Twitter about the lack of intensity during the exhibition.

Nowadays it seems as if the Pro Bowl matters less than it ever has. The contest, which takes place the week before the Super Bowl, never includes players who are preparing to play in the league championship. And, it appears as if more and more players are opting out of it when selected, even if they aren't participating in the Super Bowl.

Add in the fact that those in it aren't competing as hard as they might otherwise and the recipe at times resembles a more watered-down product.

Deion seems to think the NFL's All-Star game has an identity problem, and many fans agree. Here were some of the best tweets about Pro Bowl Sunday.

