Report: LeBron James Could Leave Lakers to Play With Son Bronny

Could LeBron James team up with his son, Bronny, in the NBA?

The rumored interest began circulating last week, and now the NBA world is left to wonder whether or not a father-son team-up will be with the Lakers or elsewhere.

“LeBron like L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” ESPN's Brian Windhorst told Maxim's Chris Sheridan last week. “But he's made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he'll pursue it,” Windhorst continued.

NBA legend Charles Oakley also believes that LeBron could leave the Lakers prior to retirement.

”He left twice, he'll leave again. He definitely wants to win another championship before he retires. He might have to leave L.A. to get it. I don't know if it will be Cleveland. It might be somewhere else,” Oakley told SiriusXM last week.

Bronny James is one of the nation's top high school basketball players for the class of 2023. The earliest that Bronny could currently be able to play in the NBA would be in the fall of 2024, when he is one full year removed from high school.

LeBron's contract expires with the Lakers after the 2022-23 season, which leaves a one year gap between LeBron's pending free agency and Bronn’s eligibility in the NBA.

It could be complicated for LeBron and Bronny to team up in the NBA before LeBron retires. But it appears as though the idea is an option the James family may explore before the four-time champion calls it a career.

