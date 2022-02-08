Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

New Lexington Minor League Baseball Team to Be Named ‘Wild Health Genomes’

Minor League Baseball teams have become well-known for their unique, or often ridiculous, nicknames. A new club based out of Lexington, KY, appears to be following that traditional mold. 

Starting in 2022, the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will be joined by the “Kentucky Wild Health Genomes,” as first reported by Lee K. Howard of CBS Lexington.

For those wondering, a genome is defined as “the haploid set of chromosomes in a gamete or microorganism, or in each cell of a multicellular organism.” It's more commonly known as an organism’s complete set of genes.

The “Wild Health” part of the team's new name comes from a Lexington-based medical clinic that will has acquired the naming rights of the club's home field. Wild Health field will host both Legends and Genomes games beginning this spring.

SI Recommends

The team confirmed the new nickname on Twitter shortly after and shared an appropriate new tagline: “Baseball in our DNA,“ as well as a nickname, the “gnomies.”

The Genomes also announced the signing of their first player on Tuesday, former MLB infielder Jimmy Paredes.

The inaugural first pitch for the Genomes is set to be thrown in Lexington when the team hosts the High Point Rockers on April 21.

More Baseball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aden Holloway 1
College Basketball

2023 Point Guard Aden Holloway Settling Into Stardom

Holloway recently took an official visit to Auburn and plans to visit UCLA, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and others.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts to the fans after Purdue defeated Michigan, 82-76, in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Auburn-Arkansas, Illinois-Purdue

Bets and analysis for Tuesday's men's basketball games featuring No. 1 Auburn visiting Arkansas and No. 3 Purdue hosting No. 13 Illinois.

ESPN microphone.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Golic Jr. Announces He Is Leaving ESPN

His decision comes less than two years after the end of his father's lengthy run with the network.

Kansas's Ochai Agbaji
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Kansas Rises, Duke Squanders Opportunity

Plus, BYU and Oklahoma are in free fall, but can they stay on the right side of the men's NCAA tourney bubble?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, front right, celebrates with wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) after his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Betting

Big Money Is Fading This Rams' Wide Receiver's Super Bowl LVI Player Props

Bettors are fading a Rams' receiver's Super Bowl LVI player props.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.
Play
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: CJ McCollum Deal Continues Teardown for Blazers

The guard is headed to New Orleans in a blockbuster deal.

A person cleans the floor over the Wizards logo at halftime.
Play
NBA

Wizards Coach, Fan Get Into Altercation in Loss to Heat

Washington players and coaches prevented the incident from escalating.

Zlatan Ibrahimović working out.
Play
Extra Mustard

Zlatan's New Workout Video Goes Viral

It has over 12 million views on Instagram after just one day.