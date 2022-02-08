Minor League Baseball teams have become well-known for their unique, or often ridiculous, nicknames. A new club based out of Lexington, KY, appears to be following that traditional mold.

Starting in 2022, the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will be joined by the “Kentucky Wild Health Genomes,” as first reported by Lee K. Howard of CBS Lexington.

For those wondering, a genome is defined as “the haploid set of chromosomes in a gamete or microorganism, or in each cell of a multicellular organism.” It's more commonly known as an organism’s complete set of genes.

The “Wild Health” part of the team's new name comes from a Lexington-based medical clinic that will has acquired the naming rights of the club's home field. Wild Health field will host both Legends and Genomes games beginning this spring.

The team confirmed the new nickname on Twitter shortly after and shared an appropriate new tagline: “Baseball in our DNA,“ as well as a nickname, the “gnomies.”

The Genomes also announced the signing of their first player on Tuesday, former MLB infielder Jimmy Paredes.

The inaugural first pitch for the Genomes is set to be thrown in Lexington when the team hosts the High Point Rockers on April 21.

More Baseball Coverage: