New USC quarterback Caleb Williams appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss his decision to commit to the Trojans in the transfer portal.

While his recruitment out of the transfer portal ultimately ended with him choosing USC and former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, it was clear that it was a family decision for Williams to head to Southern Cal.

While Williams was heavily recruited both out of high school and out of the transfer portal, there was one school he definitely wasn't going to attend.

“About 10 years ago, my dad actually told me to make a list of schools I wanted to go to and he said (number) one, you can’t have Alabama on there,” Williams said on Good Morning America.

“So I ended up choosing schools like the west coast schools out here. First was USC. Dreams do come true. Next, it obviously I had Coach Riley and everybody else that came over from Oklahoma here. There’s a certain sense of comfort when you have people like that who you’ve been around for at least a year.”

While Riley looks to resurrect USC into the program it once was, it’s clear that landing Williams out of the transfer portal is a large step forward to helping make that happen.

