Tony Khan, Son of Jags Owner Shad Khan, Denies Reports He’s Running for Congress

Tony Khan, the son of Jags owner Shad Khan and president of All Elite Wrestling, took to Twitter to deny reports that he was running for Congress in the state of Florida.

Jacksonville Today reported on Thursday morning that he was running, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote that Khan filed to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat.

After the report made waves in Thursday’s news cycle, Tony Khan responded to the report, denying the news of his rumored political candidacy in a tweet.

It’s unclear why Khan’s name was filed for the congressional seat, but as he won't be running for congress after all.

Jacksonville Today has since deleted the article from its website.

