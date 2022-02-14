Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

LeBron James Celebrates After Odell Beckham Jr. Scores First TD of Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI featured dozens of celebrities in attendance at SoFi Stadium but maybe none more famous than Lakers star LeBron James, who couldn't help but celebrate when his friend scored the first touchdown of the game.

James can be seen dancing in his suite after Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game to give Los Angeles a quick 7–0 lead in the first quarter. 

Beckham and James have been friends since the former's stint with the Giants and James has never been shy about supporting him. Despite James being from Ohio, it appears he's going for the Rams on Sunday. 

SI Recommends

James, a noted Cowboys fan, is on his way to his 18th All Star game this upcoming weekend in his old stomping grounds of Cleveland. But he's all Los Angeles for now.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Rams news, head over to All Rams.

YOU MAY LIKE

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

LIVE: Bengals’ Trick Play Slices Rams Lead in 2Q

Can Joe Burrow bring Cincinnati its first Super Bowl? Or will Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Co. take it in L.A.? Follow along for live coverage, betting notes and more.

Kelly Stafford takes a picture with two of her daughters.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Kelly Stafford, Daughter Celebrate Opening Rams TD

Suffice it to say, they were excited.

Al Michaels
Extra Mustard

Al Michaels Hinted At His Future Early in Super Bowl Broadcast

Rumors have been circulating that Michaels will be leaving NBC after the Super Bowl.

odell beckham jr
NFL

Watch: OBJ Scores First Touchdown of Super Bowl LVI

Beckham hauled in a 17-yard pass from Matthew Stafford midway through the first quarter to give the Rams the early lead.

A new NBC scorebug debuted during Super Bowl LVI.
Extra Mustard

Look: NBC Unveils New Scorebug During Super Bowl LVI

NBC premiered its new NFL scorebug, taking advantage of all the Super Bowl eyes.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; General view as Mickey Guyton sings the national anthem before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Fans React to Mickey Guyton’s National Anthem

This country powerhouse may have stole the show before the Rams and Bengals could kickoff.

Outside of a planet fitness gym.
NFL

Lindsay Lohan Crushes Planet Fitness Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial featured some big-name cameos.

Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI
Extra Mustard

How Long Was Super Bowl LVI’s National Anthem?

Mickey Guyton smashed the over.