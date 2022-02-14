Super Bowl LVI featured dozens of celebrities in attendance at SoFi Stadium but maybe none more famous than Lakers star LeBron James, who couldn't help but celebrate when his friend scored the first touchdown of the game.

James can be seen dancing in his suite after Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game to give Los Angeles a quick 7–0 lead in the first quarter.

Beckham and James have been friends since the former's stint with the Giants and James has never been shy about supporting him. Despite James being from Ohio, it appears he's going for the Rams on Sunday.

James, a noted Cowboys fan, is on his way to his 18th All Star game this upcoming weekend in his old stomping grounds of Cleveland. But he's all Los Angeles for now.

