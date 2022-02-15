Skip to main content
Halftime Show Wins Super Bowl
Halftime Show Wins Super Bowl

Dr. Dre Says the NFL Had ‘No Problem’ With Eminem Taking a Knee During SB Performance

Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show that featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent received rave reviews, but made headlines for another reason. Eminem took a knee during the performance, presumably in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and whether or not the NFL was okay with the gesture has been a topic of conversation. 

In an interview with TMZ, Dr. Dre made it clear the NFL had no issue with Eminem taking a knee. 

“Em taking a knee—that was Em doing that on his own,” Dr. Dre said. “There was no problem with that.” 

Rumors that the NFL had an issue with Eminem taking a knee began to surface after the performance, but NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer the following: “Report was erroneous. We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week.”

Dr. Dre went on to say that he and the other artists had to make some minor tweaks to their lyrics in order to comply with the NFL and said it was “no big deal, we get it.”

“All in all, everybody came in—we were professional, everybody was on time, and everybody really felt the magnitude of what this thing was and what we were gonna be able to accomplish,” Dr. Dre told TMZ. “It was a fantastic experience.”

