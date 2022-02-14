Skip to main content
NFL Spokesperson Comments on Eminem Kneeling During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem turned heads during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and it was not just because of the powerhouse performance alongside four of rap and R&B’s finest. 

The rapper took a knee on stage in a manner similar to that of Colin Kaepernick. 

However, rumors started surfacing that the NFL was at odds with Eminem over the gesture, supposedly that the league shut the idea down. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy gave the following statement to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: “Report was erroneous. We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week.”

