A new sports podcast is set to premiere, this time featuring former ESPN host and commentator Mike Golic Sr. and Meadowlark Media personality Jessica Smetana (who also formerly worked for SI). They will co-host an hour-long weekly podcast for DraftKings Sportsbook.

There is no official release date, but the podcast is set to begin sometime in the spring. There will be special guests on the podcast, while they cover sports and culture topics in the news.

Golic consistently tweets about the sports betting app, specifically on Sundays when he’s making football bets. He said DraftKings reached out to him about this opportunity based on his tweets.

“I’m excited to do a podcast with DraftKings,” Golic said, via Variety. “DraftKings is one of the top players in this game… I think about where gambling is going to be in the next few years, and I think it’s great that DraftKings is growing its content.”

Golic also hinted that the deal is a multi-year contract, meaning the podcast will be around for a while.

Golic has yet to tweet about his new gig. Golic left ESPN after two decades in radio at the company. He has kept busy since his departure, taking on various media and radio gigs, such as a Monday NFL show with ProFootballTalk. He has also appeared on Meadowlark Media properties since his departure from ESPN.

Smetana tweeted a gif out of Mike Tomlin blowing a kiss following the news.

Smetana is best known for her work on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

More Sports Media Coverage: