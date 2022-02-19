Skip to main content
Former Alabama QB David Cornwell Says Getting Yelled at by Nick Saban Is ‘Good Thing’

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a reputation for being a passionate coach. Sometimes that passion translates into yelling at his players during practice and games.

Alabama players have come and gone while Saban’s remained head coach of the team since 2007. Throughout that time, Saban has yelled at way more than a handful of his players.

So, what is that experience like?

Former Alabama quarterback David Cornwell, who played for Saban from 2014–16 before transferring to Nevada, joined the Ox Cord Podcast to provide details on his experience.

“I just kind of took it to heart. You kind of learn what he wants, you learn how to operate and there’s a certain standard he expects,” Cornwell, who primarily served as a scout team player, said. “If he’s yelling at you, it’s actually a good thing because he cares about you.”

SI Recommends

Despite Cornwell looking at the experience positively here, he also explained how playing for Saban can take a rough turn.

“When he stops yelling and kind of turns his shoulder on you, that’s when it’s not as good of a situation,” Cornwell said. “That’s when a lot of young guys kind of either figure out too late or figure out right on time and be really good players. Yeah, I mean, there’s too many to count screaming at me. You get blamed for anything that happens on the scout field, so I mean, it kind of got to a point when I knew it was going to happen, respect it. He’s a great coach and it is what it is.”

Saban’s fits of anger might not be seen as often on the sidelines after the Alabama coach admitted to working on his temper last season, according to 247 Sports.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama Crimson Tide coverage, head over to Bama Central.

