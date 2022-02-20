Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Nathan Chen Lands Backflip in Olympic Figure Skating Gala Routine

Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen did not disappoint in his final Beijing Olympics performance on Sunday. 

During the 22-year-old American’s figure skating gala routine, he completed a perfect backflip on the ice. 

Chen didn’t give himself much time to breath after the backflip as he immediately continued to pull off more tricks and spins on the ice. Chen pulled off the routine without any mishaps, of course.

He wore his now infamous faux suit in his performance, which sharply contrasted the colorful and sparkly outfits of his fellow figure skaters.

SI Recommends

At the end of his gala performance, Chen pointed at the crowd to signal he was finished. This photo has now gone viral, along with his backflip performance.

The Exhibition Gala showcases the 18 figure skaters who medaled during the 2022 Olympics. This gives them an opportunity to show off their talents one last time in Beijing before the Closing Ceremony.

With the 2022 Winter Olympics officially over, Chen finished with a gold medal for the men’s figure skating event, and he also takes home a silver medal from the team figure skating event. On top of that, he also broke the record for the highest score in the men’s short program.

More Olympic Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mikaela Shiffrin finishing up her Beijing Olympics competition.
Play
Olympics

Shiffrin Ends Beijing Olympics Without a Medal

She only reached the finish line at two individual events in the Games.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
NBA

Superstar Empowerment Is Wreaking Havoc On the NBA

Star players have earned their power and their autonomy. Still, their choices can have severe consequences for teams and fans.

By Howard Beck
team-usa1
Olympics

Every Medal for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

By Andrew Gastelum
beijing-2022-closing-ceremony-lead
Play
Olympics

The Troubled Beijing Olympics Come to an End

The most contentious and dispirited Games in years concluded with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday evening in China.

By
Stephanie Apstein,
Alex Prewitt and
Michael Rosenberg
Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass
College Football

Legacy Bowl Provides New Platform for HBCU’s NFL Prospects

The inaugural HBCU all-star game provides a new opportunity for current HBCU athletes and those to follow in the years to come.

By Wilton Jackson
jessie-diggins
Play
Olympics

Diggins: ‘I Had Food Poisoning’ Before Earning Silver in 30-Km

Jessie Diggins made history as the first American woman to win a long-distance cross-country skiing race at the Olympics.

By Andrew Gastelum
putin
Play
Olympics

From War-Mongering to Valieva Scandal, Russia Besieges Beijing Games

With the looming threat to invade Ukraine and the specter of another doping scandal, one country continues to be at the center of Olympic dysfunction.

By Michael Rosenberg
Team Antetokounmpo player Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge against Team Rookies during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night.
NBA

NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Five Biggest Winners

Giannis Antetokounmpo treated the NBA Skills Challenge like it was the NBA Finals, Cole Anthony dunked in Timberlands and more takeaways from Saturday's festivities.

By Michael Pina