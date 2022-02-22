Aaron Rodgers caused quite a stir on social media when he took to Instagram and put together a lengthy post Monday night, reflecting on the previous season and thanking many of the people closest to him.

The 38-year-old’s latest activity stoked the fires of speculation yet again but didn’t entirely reveal what he plans to do in the future. However, one Green Bay–based television anchor, pointed out what could have been a subtly placed hint from Rodgers.

Adriana Torres, a reporter and anchor for WBAY-TV 2 in Green Bay, explained on Twitter that the last picture in the quarterback’s post was the only one he was not in. The image was one of Packers receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams standing on the sidelines during the national anthem.

Coincidentally, Rodgers normally stands in the position between the two wideouts before kickoff. In this instance, he was notably absent, which Torres believes is noteworthy considering the uncertainty about his plans for 2022 and beyond.

In the 10-picture Instagram post, Rodgers included photos of himself with Shailene Woodley, Cobb, linebacker Preston Smith and others. He thanked Woodley, Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert, Cobb, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and many more in the post’s lengthy caption.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” Rodgers wrote. ”The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

The four-time MVP ended the post by saying he wants everyone to spread love and gratitude.

“To everyone else, spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”

Rumors have swirled around Rodgers’s future in football since the end of last season, much as they did during the 2021 offseason. While the motives behind his Monday night Instagram post remain unclear, the quarterback’s social media activity is just the latest in a long line of cryptic messaging.

