Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Saturday Marks 10 Years Since Iconic Pete Weber Video

Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the funniest moments in modern sports history.

On February 26, 2012, PBA Tour legend Pete Weber won the fifth and final U.S. Open bowling tournament of his career, bowling a strike in the final frame to claim the championship over Mike Fagan.

But it wasn’t the championship itself that garners headlines all these years later. It’s the reaction that Weber had after bowling the strike to clinch the championship.

SI Recommends

The exclamation of “Who do you think you are? I am!” from Weber after winning his fifth U.S. Open championship remains an iconic video on social media to this day.

Here’s to the 10-year anniversary of Pete Weber’s iconic championship.

More from Sports Illustrated:

YOU MAY LIKE

markelle-fultz-orlando-magic-big-question
NBA

Markelle Fultz Will Return to Magic Lineup Against Pacers

Fultz has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 6, 2021, when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans drives to the basket.
NBA

Report: Tyreke Evans to Work Out With Bucks After Reinstatement

The former Rookie of the Year was reinstated by the NBA earlier this month after almost three years out of the league.

By Zach Koons
Christian Eriksen
Soccer

Christian Eriksen Plays in First Match Since Cardiac Arrest

Eriksen subbed in for Brentford for his first game action in eight months.

By Daniel Chavkin
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94)) as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL

Report: Packers Restructure Contract of David Bakhtiari

Green Bay continued to create cap space for 2022 on Saturday by restructuring the contract of left tackle Bakhtiari.

By Mike McDaniel
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey
NBA

Daryl Morey Happy with James Harden’s 76ers Debut

Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations was impressed with Harden’s quick adjustment to the team.

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas carries the ball.
NFL

Saints Restructure Michael Thomas Deal, Hinting at 2022 Return

New Orleans converted a large portion of the receiver’s 2022 salary to a signing bonus.

By Zach Koons
Jerry Jones
NFL

Jerry Jones Addresses $2.4 Million Cheerleader Settlement

Jones publicly explained why the team decided to settle on the voyeurism allegation against a former team executive.

By Daniel Chavkin
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson
NBA

Mitchell Robinson’s Father Found Safe After Two Weeks

The Knicks center’s father went missing on Feb. 11, but was found on Feb. 25.

By Madison Williams