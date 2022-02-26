Saturday Marks 10 Years Since Iconic Pete Weber Video

Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of one of the funniest moments in modern sports history.

On February 26, 2012, PBA Tour legend Pete Weber won the fifth and final U.S. Open bowling tournament of his career, bowling a strike in the final frame to claim the championship over Mike Fagan.

But it wasn’t the championship itself that garners headlines all these years later. It’s the reaction that Weber had after bowling the strike to clinch the championship.

The exclamation of “Who do you think you are? I am!” from Weber after winning his fifth U.S. Open championship remains an iconic video on social media to this day.

Here’s to the 10-year anniversary of Pete Weber’s iconic championship.

