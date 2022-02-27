Grizzles center Steven Adams interrupted his post-game press conference after Saturday’s 116-110 win over the Bulls to tell a reporter he liked his accent.

The reporter had a strong Tennessee accent, and Adams, a New Zealand native, admitted he had never heard an accent like that before.

Adams couldn’t hold back his thoughts on the accent. He immediately started smiling and complimented the reporter multiple times before stepping aside for the subsequent question.

Adams finished with 12 points on Saturday night. It was a record-breaking night for Ja Morant, as he went on to score 46 points in a win over Chicago.

