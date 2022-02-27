Ja Morant’s sensational Year 3 continued on Saturday night with another captivating performance in the Grizzlies’ 116–110 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

With a jam-packed United Center providing the perfect backdrop, the first-time All-Star served up a number of highlight-reel plays against the best team in the Eastern conference, finishing the night with a career-high 46 points on 15-of-28 shooting (3-of-4 from three) to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Morant’s stellar effort set the Grizzlies record for most points in a regular-season game, and gave the star point guard his 16th consecutive outing with 20-plus points, also a new franchise record.

Despite leading by double digits for much of the contest, Memphis was unable to prevent a Chicago comeback as MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan helped his squad close a 101–91 gap with a 8–0 run in the fourth quarter.

With his team leading by only two points late in the matchup, Morant scored nine of the Grizzlies’ last 12 points to help stave off the near-collapse and leave the Windy City with a narrow win.

The burgeoning Grizzlies (42–20) now sit in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference while the Bulls (39–22) slide below the Heat (40–21) for the No. 2 spot in the East.

