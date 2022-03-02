Skip to main content
Sam Howell Reveals Bizarre Activity Team Asked Him to Do During Combine

Basketball fever has swept the city of Philadelphia, with the 76ers recent acquisition of James Harden. That goes for Eagles brass attending the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week as well apparently. 

The NFL has vowed to crack down on inappropriate questions asked of prospective draftees. There’s no issue with having them shoot some hoops, and that’s exactly what the Eagles had North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell do during his interview, he said, when asked about the weirdest question he was asked by a team.

“Honestly, no question comes to mind, but I walked into one meeting and I had to shoot basketballs on a mini-hoop. That was probably the craziest thing I’ve had to do so far ... I only made two out of five, so I’m probably not high up on their board right now.”

It sounds like Howell looked more Ben Simmons than Tyrese Maxey during the display. While the Eagles could certainly look at quarterbacks in the coming 2022 NFL draft, the team appears set to move forward with Jalen Hurts as starter for another year, so Howell—a potential first-rounder—may not be heavily on the team’s radar as is, whether or not his pop-a-shot game is up to snuff.

The combine, which began on Tuesday, runs through March 7. The 2022 NFL draft runs from April 28–30.

Sam Howell

