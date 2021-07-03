NFL Draft Profile: Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC Tarheels

#7

Pos: QB

Ht: 6012

Wt: 225

DOB: 9/16/00

Eligible: 2022

Indian Trail, NC

Sun Valley High School

Sam Howell

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Leinweber: Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket. He is very poised in the pocket, hanging in there for a long time. Quickness in the pocket allows him to move laterally and avoid the rush. Howell steps up into the pocket and finds lanes to step up into to get deep balls out from a muddy pocket. Keeping his eyes downfield allows him to locate targets on the move. He finds an uncontained edge and escapes quickly, displaying his acceleration and scrambling ability which bails him out of tough spots. Howell knows when to attack certain routes such as outs and gets the ball there reliably.

Cons:

Leinweber: Possessing just average arm strength and velocity, Howell does not wow when driving the football. His deep passes can travel for very long, letting safeties come over and make a play on them. He tends to get late to his targets over the middle, causing them to get hit. Howell gets passes batted at the line and deflected by underneath defenders as he is unable to get over them, lacking height. He takes too many sacks because he fails to identify blitzes pre-snap and does not have an internal clock. Has a narrow base and gets a lazy backfoot, not rotating his lower body around. Howell flips the ball in his hands to find the laces. He does not always slide as a runner.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized passer who operates an RPO-heavy offense with many designed shots. Howell is extremely accurate to all three levels of the field and plays poised in the pocket. His arm strength and velocity are average and he takes too many sacks. Howell projects as a very good backup who can be a potential starter. If he can adapt to an NFL offense, Howell can distribute the ball accurately and run a system reliably. Outside of extending plays, he does not add an element that will consistently elevate an offense.

Background:

Raised in Indian Trail, North Carolina. Born September 16, 2000. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Son of Amy and Duke Howell. Was named 2018 North Carolina Gatorade player of the year. Started at quarterback for four years in high school. Will be a three-year starter for the Tar Heels. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Has drawn comparisons to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield due to his playing style and physical appearance.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized, poised passer who is very accurate and can extend plays. Has an average arm and takes too many sacks. Should at least be a good backup who can be a solid starting quarterback.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7/8.5