Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

College basketball fans hoping to swipe a last-minute ticket to Mike Krzyzewski's last game may think twice after looking at the latest price.

On Friday morning, Darren Rovell of The Action Network shared the current average cost for a seat to attend Saturday’s matchup between Duke and North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, or as it’s better known, the final regular season game of Coach K’s career.

As of Monday, the average price for a minimum ticket cost $3,690, with the average cost on StubHub priced at $5,392. That number has since skyrocketed to the average cost of a seat inside SoFi Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals.

Sports Illustrated’s Greatest Coach K Stories

SI Recommends

With some tickets reportedly listed at $75K, Duke-UNC is well on track to going down as the most expensive basketball game, college or NBA, of all-time.

The historic price point sets the stage for what will go down as one of the most memorable moments in college basketball history.

For Duke (25–4, 15–3 in ACC), the chance to position itself for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament while sending Krzyzewski out a winner adds a boatload of stakes. As for North Carolina (21–8, 13–5 in ACC), a legendary upset would place the Tar Heels firmly in position to reach the tourney ahead of the ACC tournament.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Wilson
NFL

Commanders Reportedly Made a ‘Strong Offer’ for Russell Wilson

Washington reportedly inquired on the availability of the Seahawks quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin
Carlos Cordeiro and Cindy Parlow Cone are up for U.S. Soccer election
Soccer

U.S. Soccer's Optimal Election Outcome

There's a way for all parties involved in U.S. Soccer's presidential election—the federation, its candidates and its constituents—to come away feeling at peace.

By Brian Straus
Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, drives against North Carolina guard Leaky Black, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: UNC-Duke, Texas-Kansas, Arkansas-Tennessee

Bets and analysis for Saturday's mens' college basketball Duke-North Carolina, Kansas-Texas and Arkansas-Tennessee matchups.

By Frankie Taddeo
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred practices his golf swing as negotiations continue with the players' association toward a labor deal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
MLB

A Most Disappointing Week in Baseball

By Matt Martell
Ezekiel Elliott Amari Cooper
Extra Mustard

Why the Cowboys Realistically Can't Cut Zeke Over Cooper

Ezekiel Elliott's contract prevents the Cowboys from moving on from the veteran running back.

By Daniel Chavkin
Aug 29, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) looks to throw before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

RGIII Book ‘Surviving Washington’ Will Not Be Published

Griffin: “I learned that this book was not the proper forum... to address my firsthand experience.”

By Wilton Jackson
Closeup of Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Chris Jericho on Facing Eddie Kingston at ‘Revolution’

The wrestling legend explains the motivations behind his match at AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view.

By Justin Barrasso
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) on the sidelines in the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
NFL

Report: Bills Allow Veteran WR Cole Beasley To Seek Trade

Beasley's contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

By Jelani Scott