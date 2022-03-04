Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

College basketball fans hoping to swipe a last-minute ticket to Mike Krzyzewski's last game may think twice after looking at the latest price.

On Friday morning, Darren Rovell of The Action Network shared the current average cost for a seat to attend Saturday’s matchup between Duke and North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, or as it’s better known, the final regular season game of Coach K’s career.

As of Monday, the average price for a minimum ticket cost $3,690, with the average cost on StubHub priced at $5,392. That number has since skyrocketed to the average cost of a seat inside SoFi Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals.

With some tickets reportedly listed at $75K, Duke-UNC is well on track to going down as the most expensive basketball game, college or NBA, of all-time.

The historic price point sets the stage for what will go down as one of the most memorable moments in college basketball history.

For Duke (25–4, 15–3 in ACC), the chance to position itself for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament while sending Krzyzewski out a winner adds a boatload of stakes. As for North Carolina (21–8, 13–5 in ACC), a legendary upset would place the Tar Heels firmly in position to reach the tourney ahead of the ACC tournament.

